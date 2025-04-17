Spanish media heaps praise on Arsenal star despite mistake

Eyes were on William Saliba when Arsenal faced Real Madrid in the Champions League last night, and for good reason.

The French defender is widely regarded as one of the top centre-backs in world football, and many supporters were eager to witness how he would fare at the Bernabéu against some of the most formidable attackers in the game. With Real Madrid having shown interest in Saliba over recent months, speculation has been mounting that the Spanish giants could make an official approach during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Saliba arrived in Spain with a point to prove, and he delivered another strong performance, much like his showing in the first leg. However, despite his generally composed and commanding display, he was involved in a rare error that led to Real Madrid’s only goal of the match. The mishap occurred when he lost possession to Vinicius Junior, who capitalised by scoring into an open net.

While the mistake was uncharacteristic, Saliba’s overall contribution to the game did not go unnoticed. His display was met with approval in the Spanish press, which acknowledged the slip while also highlighting his defensive quality. As quoted by Marca, “An error uncharacteristic of the Gunners’ best defender, Saliba, allowed Vinicius to steal the ball and score into an empty net.” Mundo Deportivo echoed the sentiment, adding: “an error uncharacteristic of a centre-back like Saliba.”

Despite the unfortunate moment, Saliba’s performance reinforced his standing as one of the leading defenders in the modern game. His ability to recover and maintain composure following the error exemplified the qualities that have made him such an integral part of Arsenal’s defence. The match offered a glimpse of both the intense scrutiny and high expectations that accompany playing at the highest level, and Saliba, save for one blemish, rose to the occasion.

Even with the rare lapse in judgement, Saliba demonstrated the poise, athleticism and technical ability that continue to draw admiration across Europe.