Martin Zubimendi is gradually building a reputation as the best signing of the summer in European football, and Arsenal appears fortunate to have secured his services. A year before his move to the Emirates, he was prepared to activate his release clause to join Liverpool, but that transfer ultimately fell through. Arsenal seized a second opportunity to sign him, and Zubimendi has proven to be a smooth operator in their midfield.

The departure of Thomas Partey, whose contract expired at the end of last season, had initially left Arsenal fans concerned about the team’s midfield stability. However, Zubimendi has effectively helped supporters forget about the Ghanaian. He has slotted in seamlessly, demonstrating maturity, composure, and tactical awareness that have propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table.

Rising Influence in the Premier League

His performances have attracted attention beyond England, with the Spanish press following his progress closely. As one of Spain’s key national team players, Zubimendi has been praised for dominating matches in England. Several Spanish outlets have described him as a ‘true leader’ and a ‘benchmark’ in the Premier League since his move to North London in the summer, and some have suggested he could be the ‘signing of the summer’, according to Sport Witness.

Immediate Impact Compared to Peers

Among players who moved to new clubs in England this season, very few have stood out as much as Zubimendi. His ability to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, combined with his consistent high-level performances, has distinguished him from his peers. His presence has provided Arsenal with stability and creativity in midfield, contributing significantly to the team’s strong start to the campaign. The recognition he is receiving is well-deserved, as he exemplifies leadership and technical proficiency, and his influence is already being felt both domestically and internationally.

Martin Zubimendi has established himself as an indispensable figure for Arsenal, and his form is likely to shape the team’s fortunes for the rest of the season. He is widely regarded as one of the most impactful summer signings in European football, a testament to his immediate success at the Emirates.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…