Spanish media links Arsenal with another 30m-rated midfielder (+ Video)

All the Arsenal transfer rumours nowadays seem to be concerning midfielders, which as I explained earlirt in the article about Donny van de Beek links, is the position that should be foremost in Mikel Arteta’s plans this summer.

The latest link comes from the Spanish “La Razon”, who reckon the Gunners are looking closely at Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis.

Their article (translated badly by Google!)states:

Guido Rodríguez. The latter has been strong related to Arsenal. Despite the fact that the London team paid 50 million euros for Thomas Partey to Atlético de Madrid in the summer, they have not lived up to expectations, which has led the Gunner club to look again at LaLiga Santander in search of a new midfielder. The Arsenal takes time following Guido Rodríguez and intends to negotiate with Betis below 80 million euros listed in its clause. The Andalusian team, for its part, would see with good eyes entering 30 million for him.

Rodgriguez is a 27 year-old Defensive Midfielder who hails from Argentina, but arrived at Betis 18 months ago from Club America in Mexico. Rodriguez has a release clause in his contract of around £68.7m (€80m), but due to the financial crisis caused by Covid in Spain, it is expected that Betis would accept a fee as low as £25.7m (€30m) to help them survive the crisis.

By all accounts he looks like beast in La Liga, but he does look very susceptible to the odd card for his agressive style of play.

But maybe that is what Arsenal need right now?

Well look at this video and see what you think…,