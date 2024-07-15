Spanish media reports that Arsenal will tempt Mikel Merino with “the deal of a lifetime”

Martin Zubimendi was once considered to be the Real Sociedad midfielder Arsenal were interested in, but it has since been revealed that he is not. In reality, it has emerged that while Arsenal was purportedly scouting Zubimendi, they were gradually falling for Mikel Merino.
Zubimendi may have hinted he doesn’t fancy moving to North London, but who cares? All eyes are now on his teammate Merino, who is likely to become a Gunner soon.
Reports surfaced a few weeks ago that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called the Spain Euro 2024 hero Merino to convince him to join his project. Another intriguing revelation about the midfielder has emerged.
Mundo Deportivo‘s Basque edition speculates that Merino could receive a ‘deal of a lifetime’ at the Emirates Stadium, a possibility that worries Real Sociedad.
The 28-year-old’s contract (with a £56 million release clause) with La Real expires next summer, and the Spanish source heavily suggests the midfielder could be moving to North London, with other suitors like Aston Villa trailing Arsenal in the transfer race.
Barcelona is reportedly also monitoring his situation, but with a lucrative contract (a better wage package from £40,000 per week in San Sebastien) and Arteta’s promise, I believe Merino will join Arsenal.
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Would the 28 year-old Real Sociedad’s midfielder Mikel Merino probable transfer to Arsenal this summer, and at a whooping £56m release clause cost be a smart business done by the Arsenal transfer team, if they go ahead to do the signing?
My worry is if can effectively replace Pathey. He must be combertive and technically gifted to play for Arsenal.
£56 million. Not happening.
Other reports from Spain suggest that he may well go (not certainly though) to Barcelona if he moves at all as he knows his way around La Liga and the lure of one of the Spanish “giants” is very strong. Who knows?
Whether he’s worth the full £56m release clause is another matter. As others have said, it’s doubtful really. Arsenal have limited funds and will have probably spent over £70m (Raya and Calafiori) before any deal is reached (if it is) for Merino. Is his fee the best value available?
Edu/Arteta will not pay £56m, but just because there is a release clause doesn’t mean lower price can’t be negotiated, especially with the player going in to the last 12 months of his contract the club either take something this year or leaves for free next year
a ‘release clause’ is just the level the club have agreed with player they can leave without negotiation
given the guy is 28 (not Edu/Arteta preferred age profile) and 1 year left that a fee of half that is more likely and would make much more sense for Arsenal too as little to no re-sale value at the end of his new contract
Rafael Van der Vaart earned 109 caps for the Netherlands between 2001 and 2013. He represented the country at three UEFA European Championships and two FIFA World Cups, reaching the final in 2010. Won nothing at International level. USELESS. In the first half of 2003–04, his performances were poor. Van der Vaart admitted he was overweight. In the summer of 2005, he signed for Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV. [ A sponsored move by McDonalds?]. Ajax legend Johan Cruyff himself commented in his De Telegraaf column: “I don’t know what to say about it or what Rafael van der Vaart is doing in Hamburg. He is completely USELESS.