Spanish media reports that Arsenal will tempt Mikel Merino with “the deal of a lifetime”

Martin Zubimendi was once considered to be the Real Sociedad midfielder Arsenal were interested in, but it has since been revealed that he is not. In reality, it has emerged that while Arsenal was purportedly scouting Zubimendi, they were gradually falling for Mikel Merino.

Zubimendi may have hinted he doesn’t fancy moving to North London, but who cares? All eyes are now on his teammate Merino, who is likely to become a Gunner soon.

Reports surfaced a few weeks ago that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called the Spain Euro 2024 hero Merino to convince him to join his project. Another intriguing revelation about the midfielder has emerged.

Mundo Deportivo‘s Basque edition speculates that Merino could receive a ‘deal of a lifetime’ at the Emirates Stadium, a possibility that worries Real Sociedad.

The 28-year-old’s contract (with a £56 million release clause) with La Real expires next summer, and the Spanish source heavily suggests the midfielder could be moving to North London, with other suitors like Aston Villa trailing Arsenal in the transfer race.

Barcelona is reportedly also monitoring his situation, but with a lucrative contract (a better wage package from £40,000 per week in San Sebastien) and Arteta’s promise, I believe Merino will join Arsenal.

