Spanish press slams Arsenal for lacking the ability to thrive at key moments

Arsenal suffered another setback after losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side has now relinquished their hold on two trophies, having also surrendered the top spot in the Premier League the weekend before.

In the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich in London, Arsenal managed only a draw.

Arsenal supporters had hoped for a positive outcome in Munich, believing their team had a chance to progress. For much of the second leg, it appeared they might succeed.

However, a momentary lapse allowed Bayern to score, ultimately winning the tie and advancing to the semi-finals.

Sport has now published a review of Arsenal’s performance, with the Spanish paper harshly criticizing them for once again faltering in a crucial match.

The report suggests that Arsenal lacks a ‘competitive gene’ and struggles to rise to the occasion in pivotal moments.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Too much expectation has been placed on our shoulders because we have developed too fast.

However, losing to Bayern is a reality check and shows we are very much a work in progress, so we do not need to panic.

The boys will learn from this and return to the competition in better shape in the next campaign.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.