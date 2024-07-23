Spanish reports agree that Arsenal are clear favourites to sign Merino next after Calafiori

It looks like this summer is shaping up to be a successful one for Arsenal, except for the Benjamin Sesko snub. Bologna were giving Edu and his team a difficult time in negotiations for Riccardo Calafiori, refusing to budge on their £42 million asking price. But in the end, they had to agree to a compromise. It appears the Gunners are now focusing on Sociedad’s midfielder Mikel Merino, and that deal is also likely going to go through.

According to Eldesmarque, Mikel Merino is fond of Arsenal’s atmosphere and plans.

Their headline reads: The bidding for Mikel Merino: Arsenal have the money, Barcelona prefer to wait, and Atlético are not convincing

Out of the three teams — Arsenal, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid — it seems like the Gunners are the most eager to sign Mikel Merino. They have the financial means to make this deal happen.

Barcelona as per Sport.es has to wait for the completion of the Nico Williams and Dani Olmo deals before considering any other transactions, including Merino’s. It appears that Atletico Madrid, who could potentially compete for that deal, is also facing a challenge in its pursuit. The Real Sociedad star doesn’t seem to be fully convinced by the plan at Wanda Metropolitano.

After completing the Riccardo Calafiori deal, Arsenal are turning their attention to Mikel Merino, and everything suggests that soon we will hear a “Here we go… Arsenal and Real Sociedad agree on…”

Darren N

