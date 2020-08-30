Spanish side contact Arsenal over out of favour midfielder

Valencia has contacted Arsenal over a move for Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been frozen out of the first team at the Emirates after he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

He has struggled to earn a regular place in Arteta’s team before he was axed from the side for his on-field antics against Brighton in June.

He has not played for the club since then. Arteta claimed that he has wiped the slate clean for the Frenchman in this new season, yet he didn’t field him in Arsenal’s most recent game against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Super Deportes claims that Valencia has enquired of the Frenchman as the Spaniards rebuild their team amidst financial turmoil.

Los Che has had to sell some of their players this summer and they now want to add some, but because of their financial challenges, they are looking to sign Guendouzi on loan with no obligation to buy.

The report claims that although Arteta has publicly said he has given the midfielder a fresh chance, Arsenal is still considering offloading him.

Valencia isn’t the only Spanish team to have been linked with a move for him as Villarreal has also considered reuniting him with Unai Emery, claims the same report.