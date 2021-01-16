Spanish side the favourites to land Arsenal outcast

Estadiodeportivo says that Real Betis is now favourites to sign Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Arsenal.

The Greek defender is approaching the end of his stay at the Emirates and didn’t play any games for them in the first half of the season.

He has been axed from the Arsenal first team and has been told that he can leave.

He was wanted by Napoli in the summer transfer window, but their failure to sell Kalidou Koulibaly meant that they had no need for him.

This month is another time that he can leave the Emirates, and the report says that Betis is now the frontrunner to sign him.

Betis is looking to complete the move, but they cannot pay a transfer fee.

Talks are still ongoing for the Greece captain, and they seem to be alone in the potential list of teams that may want him.

Genoa had been linked with a move for him in this transfer window as well, but the report says that they have instead signed Jerome Onguene from RB Salzburg, leaving Betis alone to agree on a deal with the defender and Arsenal.

Sokratis is one of the top earners at Arsenal and getting him off their wage bill would help the Gunners save some money that can be invested elsewhere.