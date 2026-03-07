“Special kids” Kepa praises Arsenal’s youngsters in Mansfield win

Kepa Arrizabalaga has expressed admiration for the performances of Max Dowman and Marli Salmon after Arsenal defeated Mansfield in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta handed both youngsters starting opportunities as part of his effort to introduce more emerging talents into the senior team. The decision reflected the club’s continued commitment to developing promising players from within its youth ranks.

Dowman has already gained experience with the Gunners’ first team and recently returned from a long-term injury. Despite his absence, he remains one of the most highly regarded players within the club’s setup.

The attacker has impressed both at the youth level and when given opportunities with the senior squad. His ability and performances have reinforced the belief within Arsenal that he can continue progressing and become an important player for the team.

Young talents given their opportunity

Arteta’s decision to start Dowman and Salmon underlined the trust placed in young players at the club. Arsenal has long emphasised the importance of developing talent through its academy, and both players are considered among the most promising prospects currently emerging from the youth system.

Salmon, who is also regarded as one of the standout performers in the youth team, was promoted to feature in the senior setup. Both players are under 18 and already gaining experience at the highest level of the game.

Opportunities such as this allow young players to adapt to the pace and demands of senior football while continuing their development under the guidance of experienced teammates and coaching staff.

Kepa praises rising prospects

Following the match, Kepa spoke positively about the impact and maturity shown by the two young players. He highlighted not only their performances during the match but also their familiarity with the senior environment through regular training sessions.

According to Arsenal Media, Kepa praised their composure and development:

“Wow , at 16, they play at the highest level. And how they play , they play so well.

“They’re special kids who are used to training with us, they’re used to being around us.

“They had the opportunity, I think they took it, and I’m so happy for them.”

His comments reflect the confidence within the squad that both Dowman and Salmon can continue progressing and potentially become key players for Arsenal in the future.