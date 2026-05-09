Bruno Fernandes has narrowly beaten Declan Rice to the Footballer of the Year award this season after another impressive campaign for Manchester United. Although United have not been competing for any trophies and were long eliminated from contention in multiple competitions, Fernandes has still delivered a strong individual season that has kept him in the spotlight.

Arsenal are expected to secure the Premier League title, with Rice playing a crucial role throughout the campaign. Many had anticipated he could also be in contention for the Ballon d’Or if Arsenal won the Champions League and if he achieved further international success with England at the World Cup. Domestically, he was widely expected to dominate individual awards, although Fernandes’ recent form has shifted opinion.

Season performances and individual expectations

Fernandes consistent output for United has ensured he remains highly regarded despite the club’s lack of silverware. In contrast, Rice has been central to Arsenal’s title push, leading to widespread expectation that he would collect several individual honours across the season. However, recent performances from Fernandes have been judged as stronger in key moments, prompting renewed support for his recognition.

This shift in perception has led to increased discussion around the award outcomes, with many observers suggesting that form in the closing stages of the campaign has significantly influenced voting trends and final decisions.

Voting dynamics and final outcome

As reported by the Daily Mail, Fernandes has now been voted Footballer of the Year, with Rice’s chances affected by Arsenal’s vote being split between several players, including David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka. Supporters of the club distributed their votes across multiple candidates rather than concentrating solely on Rice.

As a result, it is suggested that had Rice been the only Arsenal nominee, he may have secured a decisive victory in the award. The distribution of votes is considered to have played a significant role in the outcome, ultimately allowing Fernandes to edge ahead in a closely contested race.