Sponsors are scrambling be on Arsenal’s shirt reckons analyst

Following a series of lacklustre years, Arsenal made a resurgence by securing a spot in the top four of the Premier League last season.

In the upcoming season, they are set to partake in this prestigious competition with aspirations shared by all participating teams: clinching victory.

Presently, the Gunners boast one of Europe’s most exceptional squads, fostering optimism among their fans. This upward trajectory spanning several seasons has revitalised Arsenal’s allure as a brand.

Notably, they recently extended their partnership with Emirates for several additional seasons and are enthusiastic about forging more agreements.

Financial expert Kieran Maguire predicts an increased interest from various brands in associating their names with Arsenal’s jerseys.

He tells Football Insider:

“They had dropped significantly behind the other clubs in terms of spending from 2016 onwards, and their wage bill was around £150million lower than the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“So I think this does send out a signal that they’re going to continue to be competitive in terms of player recruitment.

“It also proves that they are still very popular as far as sponsors are concerned.

“They are desperate to have their logo and brand associated with a club that is now back playing in the Champions League. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have become one of the continent’s top brands, and it is not a surprise that we will see more brands try to do business with us.

We now have to ask for a premium for partnership so that we can get more money from sponsorships and there will always be brands ready to pay.