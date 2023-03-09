Sporting boss says Arsenal “are always strong”, no matter who plays…

The Sporting CP manager Rúben Amorim is looking forward to hosting Arsenal tonight, and with his team in great form domestically, especially at home, he is feeling pretty confident in his team. He told the official Sporting website: “We are prepared and we have a plan. We will want to win knowing the differences between the teams. We are excited”

“football is not only physical, but also mental”: “Beating a team like Arsenal FC shows us that anything is possible. two games, anything is possible. Eliminating a team like Arsenal FC would make us face the challenges ahead with a different mind. We wouldn’t be favorites because there are still teams with other strength and it’s not worth thinking about. to get into the game well and try to win it”.

The 38 year-old is similar to Arteta in some ways and guided Sporting to their first Liga title after 19 years in 2020, and like Arteta believes that you need the right mental attitude to be succesful, saying: “Football is not only physical, but also mental”

“Beating a team like Arsenal FC shows us that anything is possible. two games, anything is possible. Eliminating a team like Arsenal FC would make us face the challenges ahead with a different mind. We wouldn’t be favorites because there are still teams with other strength and it’s not worth thinking about. to get into the game well and try to win it”.

He may be helped or hindered by Arteta having to make a lot of changes, but he doesn’t think that will change the way the Gunners play on the night. “It’s a team with great routine and well worked on. The way of playing doesn’t change, but the characteristics do. We made that observation and what we saw is that they are never a weaker team, they are always strong. They rotate to have fresh players in a league with a different pace than ours”.

So, with a sensible manager and a few rotations, we should be treated to an interesting game this evening. In front of their fanatical home crowd, we could be in for a very interesting game!

Come on you Gooners!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta discusses Arsenal’s trip to Lisbon, the injury and illness problems and the possible return of Jesus…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids