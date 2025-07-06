Sporting Club gives Gyokeres more days off again as Arsenal accelerate talks

As Arsenal closes in on finding an agreement for his signature, Sporting Club has handed Viktor Gyokeres more time off and delayed his return to pre-season.

The striker is reportedly close to securing a move to Arsenal this summer and remains one of the most highly regarded players currently on the market. For several weeks it has been evident that Gyokeres is keen on a switch to the Emirates and Arsenal now simply needs to reach a formal agreement to complete the deal.

Arsenal shift focus fully to Gyokeres

Mikel Arteta’s side has held discussions with both Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as they look to bolster their attacking options. However, attention has now turned decisively towards completing a move for the Sporting Club forward. While Sesko remains a long-term target, it is Gyokeres who is currently the primary focus, and negotiations appear to be moving in the right direction.

According to Sky Sports, Gyokeres has been granted additional time off by Sporting Club while talks between the two clubs continue. He was originally scheduled to report back for pre-season training on Monday, but that has now been postponed until Friday. This extension could provide the necessary window for Arsenal to finalise terms and bring the striker to London.

Progress signals the deal is close

Gyokeres has demonstrated his quality in recent seasons and is widely seen as a player capable of making a significant impact in the Premier League. Arsenal are eager to add a forward who can contribute consistently, and the Swedish international fits the profile of the player they are seeking.

The delay in his return to Sporting Club reinforces the belief that the transfer is progressing smoothly. As negotiations continue, Arsenal fans will be encouraged by signs that the club is close to landing one of their top targets for the summer window.

It is promising to see positive developments, and supporters will hope that Gyokeres can be confirmed as a new signing in the coming days.

