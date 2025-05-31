Sporting Club is making plans to block Arsenal target from leaving

Arsenal maintain a strong interest in several players currently on the books at Sporting Club, with Francisco Trincão emerging as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Viktor Gyökeres in recent months as they explore options to bolster their attack. However, they are now reportedly prepared to move away from that pursuit in order to explore alternative signings. Among those alternatives is Trincão, who could offer a different attacking profile to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Trincão’s Revival at Sporting Attracts Attention

Trincão has previous experience in the Premier League, having endured a modest spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers following a high-profile move to Barcelona. While his time in Spain and England did not fully showcase his potential, his recent performances back in Portugal have demonstrated significant growth in both maturity and consistency.

Sporting are now keen to hold on to the winger, who has rediscovered his form and has been a key figure in their attacking line-up. According to a report from Portugal cited by London World, Sporting are not interested in selling Trincão this summer, in contrast to their willingness to entertain offers for Gyökeres.

Sporting Take Steps to Retain Trincão

To safeguard their asset, the Portuguese side is reportedly working on a contract extension for the attacker. The aim is to fend off interest from clubs such as Arsenal by increasing his value and making a potential transfer more difficult to negotiate.

Trincão has become a more polished player since his earlier stints abroad, and there is a belief that a manager like Mikel Arteta could unlock his full potential in the right system. His versatility and improved output in the final third could make him a valuable addition to a squad looking to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Whether Arsenal make a formal approach remains to be seen, but the club’s long-standing interest and Sporting’s determination to retain the player suggest any deal would be far from straightforward.

