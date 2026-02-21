Sporting Club is ready to sell another Arsenal target

Sporting Club and Arsenal were involved in a lengthy negotiation for the signature of Viktor Gyokeres, and the two clubs could find themselves in discussions again for another player in the near future.

That possibility may arise in the next transfer window, as the Portuguese side has opened the door for Ousmane Diomande to leave. Arsenal have been monitoring the defender for several seasons, while he is also being tracked by some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Arsenal Maintain Strong Interest

The Gunners view Diomande as an ideal addition to their squad and are keen to ensure that he does not join a rival. However, interest in his signature remains strong. Crystal Palace have entered the race after selling Marc Guehi during the January transfer window.

While Palace may not represent the same competitive level as Arsenal, the defender would likely have a greater opportunity for regular game time if he joins the Eagles rather than moving to the Emirates. That consideration could influence his decision, particularly as Arsenal are expected to compete for elite talent in the summer window.

Sporting Ready To Sell

There is, however, positive news for Arsenal. Sporting are now prepared to allow Diomande to depart for the right offer, according to Sport Witness. The report states that the Portuguese club had been protecting the defender in recent seasons, resisting interest and maintaining a firm stance over his future.

They are now convinced that this is the appropriate moment to sanction a sale, provided their valuation is met. Arsenal are understood to be capable of offering a fee that satisfies Sporting’s demands.

With the next transfer window approaching, negotiations between the two clubs could resume, this time centred on Diomande rather than Gyokeres, as Arsenal seek to strengthen their defensive options while fending off competition from elsewhere.