Sporting club makes a decision that suggests Arsenal target could leave

Viktor Gyökeres could leave Sporting Club this summer as Arsenal shows interest in signing him.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Swedish striker for several months now after his impressive campaign at Sporting.

However, several reports suggested that his release clause, which is valued at around €100 million, could hinder a move for him.

Arsenal remains committed to signing players at a reasonable price, and it seemed Sporting’s asking price might cause them to abandon their pursuit.

However, a report on Team Talk reveals that the Portuguese club has made a decision that could help reduce their asking price.

The report claims they have paid a pre-agreed fee to Coventry City, reducing the sell-on percentage from 15% to 10%.

This means when Gyökeres leaves, Sporting will only have to pay 10% of the profits from his transfer to his former club, which could lower the overall transfer fee.

If the fee becomes reasonable enough, there is a good chance that Arsenal will renew their interest in signing him in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres proved to be one of the world’s best strikers with his performances for Sporting Club last season and will definitely improve us.

However, we will only make an official approach for his signature if the asking price is reasonable.

ADMIN COMMENT

