Sporting Club manager believes the game is still open

Rui Borges, manager of Sporting Club, believes their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal is not over yet, despite his team losing the first leg at home.

Sporting had been expected to secure a positive result in that opening fixture and came close until a late goal allowed Arsenal to take an important first-leg advantage. The absence of the away-goals rule means that Arsenal must still finish the job at the Emirates, and Sporting know that a win on the road is essential to remain in contention.

While many observers believe the tie is effectively decided and that Arsenal will comfortably progress, Borges is maintaining a measured perspective. He remains confident about his team’s prospects for the second leg, emphasising focus and resilience rather than resignation.

Sporting’s Approach to the Second Leg

The manager insists that Sporting will approach the Emirates fixture with determination and composure. Despite the challenge of playing against a strong Arsenal side on their own ground, Borges believes his team can respond effectively.

The first-leg result provides an advantage for Arsenal, but Sporting are aware that nothing is guaranteed until the full ninety minutes are played in London. Borges is committed to ensuring his team does not underestimate the task ahead and maintains optimism about keeping the tie competitive.

As quoted by Sport Witness, Borges said:

“Hope intact? Yes, clearly. We know the difficulty, we know it is a great team, they will play at home.

“I believe a lot that we will give a good response in London and we have a lot of hope of keeping the tie open until the end.”

Warning for Arsenal

The tie is far from concluded, and Arsenal would be prudent not to become complacent. Failure to show Sporting sufficient respect in the reverse fixture could allow the Portuguese side to capitalise, potentially jeopardising Arsenal’s progression.

Borges’ comments underscore the importance of focus and discipline for both sides, and the upcoming match promises to be a test of determination, tactical awareness, and mental resilience.