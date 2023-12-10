Sporting Club manager sends message to Arsenal over signing striker

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Viktor Gyökeres, but his manager has revealed that they must pay his release clause to sign him in January.

Sporting Club star Gyokeres has been in superb form since joining them from Coventry, attracting interest from top European clubs.

Arsenal’s desire to sign a new striker is well-known, and they are eager to secure one as soon as possible. Gyokeres has captured their attention, with reports suggesting that the Gunners will make an effort to add him to their squad in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side lacks the goals needed to contend for the Premier League title, and they are expected to actively pursue a striker before the end of next month.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is not concerned about the potential departure of his striker, as he understands that any player can leave, but only when their release clause is triggered.

He said, as quoted by Noticias ao Minuto:

“I can’t guarantee anything, what I can say is what they tell me and that is any player only leaves through the clause.

“It’s the only security that clubs in Portugal have. Our idea is not to sell anyone in January, because we have a full calendar, and we need all the players available. I’m calm about that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has been fantastic in Portugal and did a good job at Coventry when he was in England.

He has now shown he can perform well on a bigger stage and we probably should get serious about signing him now.

