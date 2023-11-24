Sporting Club opens the door to sell Arsenal target in the summer

Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Ousmane Diomande. The Ivorian defender, who has been on the radar of the Gunners since the last transfer window, appears to be a target for Mikel Arteta’s side.

While Arsenal would prefer to add Diomande to their squad in the January transfer window, the player has expressed his desire to complete the season with Sporting Club. This suggests that any potential move may have to wait until the summer.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Sporting is aware of Diomande’s eventual departure and is open to selling him at the end of the current season. This provides Arsenal with an opportunity to pursue the young centre-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is developing fine at Sporting and we probably should allow him to spend another season with them.

The Portuguese side is a fine home for grooming talents, and by the end of the season, he would be much better than he is at the moment.

He would cost a good fee, but at 19, he is a huge talent and we can turn him into a world-class defender.

But we must be watchful and ensure another club does not steal him from under our noses.

