Sporting Club prepares for life without Arsenal target by signing a replacement

Sporting Club could soon engage in business with Arsenal, with at least three players reportedly on the Gunners’ radar. While Sporting Club wishes to retain their key players beyond this month, they are making preparations for potential departures.

One of the players drawing Arsenal’s interest is defender Gonçalo Inácio. The young defender has garnered attention from top clubs across Europe in recent months, and this transfer window may mark his last opportunity to stay at Sporting. Although Sporting desires to keep Inácio until the season’s end, they know this might not be feasible.

To avoid being caught off guard by a club triggering Inácio’s release clause, Sport Witness reports suggest that Sporting has secured Rafael Pontelo as a potential replacement. This proactive measure could open the door for discussions and potential offers for Inácio’s signature this month, providing Arsenal with an advantageous position if they decide to pursue the talented defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Inacio has been one of the finest defenders in Portugal in the last two seasons, and his consistency will earn him a transfer to a bigger club.

We want to be his next home and must act fast to make that happen. Otherwise, it could be too late for us to achieve it.

