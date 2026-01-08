Sporting Club steps up plans to beat Arsenal to Brazilian star

Arsenal are among the clubs that have been monitoring Breno Bidon in recent weeks, with the Corinthians youngster increasingly expected to make a move to Europe in the near future. The midfielder has attracted attention from several leading sides, who regard him as one of the standout players currently emerging from Brazilian football.

Arsenal interest amid strong competition

It is common for talented players from Brazil to secure transfers to Europe, and Bidon appears destined to follow that familiar path sooner rather than later. Arsenal’s interest reflects their ongoing strategy of strengthening an already competitive squad, as the club continues to establish itself as one of the strongest teams in world football. Their recent success has also made them an attractive destination for young talent seeking to develop at the highest level.

The Gunners currently have at least three Brazilian players in their squad, all of whom are senior figures. Their presence could make any potential transition smoother for Bidon, offering support both on and off the pitch and helping him adapt quickly to life in London. From that perspective, a move to the Emirates would carry clear appeal, particularly for a young player taking his first steps outside South America.

Arsenal’s long-term planning and reputation for developing talent would also be factors working in their favour. However, interest alone does not guarantee success in the transfer market, especially when competition from other European clubs is strong.

Sporting Club moves ahead in negotiations

Despite Arsenal’s admiration for the player, they are not currently leading the race for his signature. According to Sport Witness, Sporting Club has emerged as the most serious suitor and is pushing to finalise a deal. The Portuguese side is reportedly keen to add Bidon to their squad and has already prepared an offer worth €15m.

While Corinthians are understood to be holding out for a higher fee, negotiations appear to be progressing. Sporting Club are confident that an agreement can be reached, which would see them beat Arsenal and other interested teams to the signing.

If Sporting succeeds, it would underline their ability to attract top young talent from South America. For Arsenal, it would represent a missed opportunity, though their continued interest highlights Bidon’s growing reputation. With talks ongoing, a decision on his future could arrive soon, potentially taking him to Portugal rather than the Premier League.