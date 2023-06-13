Sporting Club tells Arsenal target his 80m euros release clause must be met

Reports suggest that Arsenal is interested in signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Club. However, the potential transfer may prove challenging as Sporting Club has categorically stated that they will not sell him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Diomande’s impressive performances in the previous season caught the attention of the Gunners, even when the two clubs faced each other. As one of the top clubs in the country, Arsenal aims to strengthen their squad to secure a position in the top four beyond the current campaign.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Sporting Club considers Diomande a non-negotiable player. The Portuguese club has identified him as an essential component of their team and intends to include him in their plans for the upcoming season.

According to a report from Sport Witness, if Arsenal wants to secure Diomande’s services, they would need to activate his release clause, which stands at 80 million euros. This hefty price tag indicates Sporting Club’s determination to retain the Ivorian centre-back.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 19, Diomande is already catching the attention of other top clubs like Juventus, which shows he is a superb talent.

If we want a player who can deliver top performances for us in the long term, he is an ideal target to sign.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…