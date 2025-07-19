Viktor Gyökeres has come under fire from Sporting CP supporters as tensions rise over his impending move to Arsenal. The Swedish international has reportedly refused to play for the Portuguese club again, having grown disillusioned over a broken gentleman’s agreement that was supposed to facilitate an easier transfer. That breakdown in trust has only intensified, with Arsenal still unable to finalise the move despite reaching a deal in principle.

The striker’s absence from first team training last week has further soured the situation, suggesting any chance of an amicable exit has all but vanished.

Sporting fans send blunt message in Celtic friendly

During a recent pre-season friendly against Celtic, Sporting fans made their feelings abundantly clear. As reported by A Bola, banners were displayed targeting Gyökeres directly. One read: “I don’t cry for those who leave, I’m happy for those who stay.” In the second half, a second banner appeared stating: “No one is above the club’s interests, no matter who they are.”

It was a fierce farewell for a player who had enjoyed a remarkable two-year spell in Lisbon. Gyökeres scored 97 goals and played a key role in helping Sporting win back-to-back Liga Portugal titles. Many would have hoped for a respectful goodbye, but the manner of this exit has left both sides pointing fingers. Ultimately, supporters believe the club’s integrity must come first.

Final hurdles remain in Arsenal negotiations

Despite an agreement being struck on Sunday, Arsenal have yet to conclude the deal officially. Fabrizio Romano suggests the holdup is related to the nature of performance-based add-ons, which remain a sticking point in neg0otiations.

With the Gunners set to depart for their Asia tour today (19th July) it now appears unlikely that Gyökeres will be part of the travelling squad. There is still time to complete the move, but nerves will only increase if the situation drags on any longer.

What do you make of it, Gooners? Is Viktor Gyökeres worth the wait, or is it time to move on?

Benjamin Kenneth

