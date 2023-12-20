Sporting Lisbon boss is worried that Arsenal’s interest is unsettling their star striker

Arsenal is looking to strengthen its attack this winter. The move is thought to improve their prospects of winning the 2023–24 Premier League title. Now, according to various reports, Sporting Lisbon’s in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres is one striker they are keeping an eye on.

Arsenal’s interest is reasonable, given the Swedish striker has 10 goals and 4 assists in 13 league outings thus far this season for the Portuguese club.

Sporting Lisbon are concerned about the interest in their star forward while the Gunners consider whether to sign him or not, given that they are also watching other strikers. Sporting Lisbon’s coach Ruben Amorim stated that Arsenal’s interest in his No. 9 has an impact on him (Gyokeres), demonstrating their concern about losing him.

“I think he’s improved the team; the fans like him a lot,” A Bola quoted him as saying.

“We have to look at the other side; today there’s talk that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him.

“He was in England, right next to them, in the Championship. Sporting have improved Gyokeres, and Gyokeres has improved Sporting; he’s brought a new energy.

“[Interest from other clubs] It affects all players; I can feel it sometimes in Inácio; I can feel it in other players; and Viktor is no exception.”

Amorim’s statements, in my opinion, are those of a manager concerned about losing a crucial player. I think Gyokeres may be looking forward to playing in the Premier League; which player wouldn’t? His current owners may see Arsenal’s willingness to go all-in on Declan Rice and believe that may happen if they decide to sign their dependable No. 9.

That being said, is Gyokeres a striker you would choose if you were Arteta, or are you 100% in for Toney?

Daniel O

