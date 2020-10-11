Sporting Lisbon determined to stop Arsenal swooping for youngster

Sporting Lisbon is moving to secure the future of their teenage star, Nuno Mendes as they look to protect him from teams like Arsenal.

Mendes was linked with a move to Arsenal in the just-closed transfer window as he broke into the Sporting first team in impressive fashion.

The 18-year-old also stars for the Portugal under21 national team and he is one player that European teams including Liverpool have been monitoring.

Sporting is not naïve and they know that soon enough teams will come looking to sign him and A Bola claims that they are looking to renew his current deal with them.

He currently has a 45m euros release clause on his contract, but the Portuguese giants hope to increase it by offering him a new deal.

It claims that the club is prepared to offer him a new contract on an increased salary and that his release clause will also be improved upon.

The deal will take him until 2025.

Arsenal has had a good summer transfer window, they looked at the areas that needed strengthening and did just that, if Mendes is a part of their plans in January or next summer then you can be assured that they will make a concerted effort to land him.