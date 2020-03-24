Sporting Lisbon interested in taking back Arsenal loanee

Sporting Lisbon has been linked with a move for Cedric Soares this summer.

The Southampton loanee came through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon before making the move to England. He is currently on loan at Arsenal but injury has denied him the chance to make an appearance for the Gunners.

Now that he is fully recovered, the Premier League has been suspended and he will be hoping to get a chance to impress when the league resumes.

Reports from Portugal as cited by This is Futbol claim that the Euro 2016 winner is one of several former players that Sporting has targeted to bring back.

Alongside Adrien Silva, Islam Slimani and Joao Mario the Portuguese powerhouse is looking to bring back some of their former stars to help restore their glory days.

Mikel Arteta has been impressed by his other loan signing, Pablo Mari and the Spaniard looks very likely to be signed permanently.

Soares faces uncertainty over if he will ever play for Arsenal. If this enforced break is kept until July this year, his loan deal would have expired without him ever playing for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to see Soares play for the Gunners so that he can decide if he is to make him a long term part of the club or not.