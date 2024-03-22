Sporting Lisbon looking to head off Arsenal interest by offering Gyokeres a new contract

Are Sporting Lisbon set to price Viktor Gyokeres out of a move to the Emirates? If reports from Portugal are true, that could be so.

Recent reports have led us to believe that Gyokeres is one of Mikel Arteta’s primary striker targets. It’s been said that Arsenal were willing to pay roughly £86 million (the release clause) for his contract, with other reports suggesting that Arsenal might consider selling Reiss Nelson to raise funds for Gyokeres’ acquisition.

While some Gooners were watching compilations after compilations of the ex-Coventry man, an interesting update about his playing future emerged.

A Bola reports that Sporting CP is planning to offer Gyokeres a new contract. This new deal will not only see him get a pay rise, but it will also see his release clause rise to £102 million (it was initially at £86 million).

With Arsenal looking to strengthen other areas such as the right wing, midfield, and defence, as well as recruit a quality replacement for Ramsdale, investing £100 million or more on one player will throw their transfer window into disarray.

I’m sure most Gooners would want Gyokeres to become a Gunner — his 36 goals and 13 goals in 39 games make him look like a great striker. However, at the price at which he might be available, that could jeopardize his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Do you think it is worth paying over 100m for the ex-Coventry man?

Daniel O

