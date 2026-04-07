Sporting manager backs Gyokeres to keep proving his doubters wrong

Viktor Gyokeres has found form at a crucial moment, just as Arsenal prepare to face Sporting Club. The striker’s resurgence has drawn praise, including from his former manager, who believes he is now returning to his best level.

Gyokeres was one of the most prolific strikers in world football during his time at Sporting Club, scoring nearly 100 goals across just two seasons. That remarkable record attracted interest from several top clubs, with Arsenal ultimately securing his signature ahead of strong competition. His arrival at the Emirates Stadium came with significant expectations, given both his reputation and the investment made to bring him to the club.

Return to Form at a Crucial Time

In recent weeks, Gyokeres has reestablished himself as a key player for Arsenal, delivering a series of impressive performances. His improvement has coincided with an important stage of the season, as the Gunners look to compete strongly in major competitions. Having taken time to adapt to a new style of play and environment, the striker now appears more settled and confident in his role within the team.

Speaking about his progress, Rui Borges said, as reported by Metro Sport, “I believe in the initial stage he had to adapt, given the style of play, and how Arsenal plays. But he is still a great forward and now he is back to what he does well which is scoring goals. During the first stage, the [Arsenal] fans were suspicious given what they paid for him, but little by little the truth came to the surface and he is a really great player and he will keep scoring goals.”

Expectations for the Remainder of the Season

Gyokeres’ current form is a positive sign for Arsenal as they approach a decisive period. Every new signing requires time to adjust, and his early struggles reflected that process. Now performing at a high level for both club and country, he is expected to play a significant role in Arsenal’s ambitions.

If he maintains this momentum, Gyokeres could prove decisive in the weeks ahead, offering Arsenal a reliable attacking presence as they aim to achieve success.