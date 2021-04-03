‘Sporting reasons’ – Arsenal reject dropped to prove management right

Shkodran Mustafi has been dropped from the starting line-up for Schalke 04, proving that Arsenal were completely right to offload him.

The defender is believed to have had his Gunners contract terminated in January according to Sky Sports, before joining Schalke on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

He looks likely to be the lookout for another club come the end of the term however after losing his first-team role this weekend.

Schalke confirmed that he was in fact dropped from the starting line-up for ‘sporting reasons’, further backing up our club’s decision to let him leave for nothing.

ℹ️ Shkodran #Mustafi is not in the squad for sporting reasons today. William is also not included for disciplinary reasons. Both players will have the chance to impress again in training next week.#S04 | #B04S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) April 3, 2021

With the Bundesliga side appearing destined to drop out of the top tier, you would struggle to believe that he would be offered a permanent deal to stay on beyond the summer, as they will surely be looking at trimming their wage budget.

You would also struggle to justify his wage when he isn’t even deemed a key member of the squad, as proved by the team’s selection this week.

It will be interesting to see if any top-tier teams from the main European leagues will take a chance on him come the summer, but you would imagine that Mustafi will have zero hopes of being selected for Germany’s squad ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

Even after watching Arsenal’s defence falter against Liverpool, it is somehow refreshing to know that things could have been worse…

Patrick