Sporting responds to reports that Arsenal have agreed a deal for Gyokeres

In recent days, reports have emerged suggesting Arsenal have submitted an offer to Sporting Club for Viktor Gyokeres. It was also claimed that a five-year contract had been sent to the Swedish striker for review, sparking excitement among Arsenal fans.

Gyokeres has been in fine form and just helped Sporting lift another domestic trophy, making him one of the most talked-about strikers in Europe right now. Arsenal’s interest, therefore, comes as no surprise, especially as the club looks to reinforce its attack in this transfer window.

Although the excitement around a potential move is building, nothing concrete has been confirmed. Until the deal is signed and officially announced, supporters will have to remain patient. There is still plenty of time to finalise a move, but any delay could open the door for other suitors to step in.

Sporting Vice President Responds to Transfer Talk

Despite the reports suggesting a bid has been made, Sporting Club vice president Francisco Salgado Zenha has denied that any offer has arrived. He was clear in a recent interview that the club intends to keep hold of its best players.

Speaking via Goal.com, he said:

“He has three more years on his contract. At the moment, there are no offers, he has three more years on his contract. I think the answer has been given. [Sporting’s transfer plans] won’t be any different from last year. We want to keep the best players and retain talent. We want to continue to be champions, have competitive teams and fight on all fronts.”

His comments suggest that Arsenal – or any other interested party – will have to come forward with a very strong offer if they want to persuade Sporting to part with their star forward.

Gunners’ Striker Search Still Wide Open

Arsenal are also believed to be monitoring Benjamin Sesko, which raises questions about which striker is their true priority. Gyokeres fits the profile of what the team needs – powerful, technically gifted, and prolific. However, without a confirmed approach, the situation remains speculative.

Securing a forward of Gyokeres’s quality would be a huge boost to the team’s ambitions, but the competition for his signature is likely to be intense. Arsenal must act decisively if they want to make him part of their plans for next season.

