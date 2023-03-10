Sporting star complains about Arsenal’s actions in 2-2 draw

Sporting Lisbon fullback Matheus Reis complained about Arsenal’s tactics during setpieces after their game against the Gunners yesterday.

Arsenal earned a 2-2 draw in Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League tie and will now look to finish the job in England.

The Portuguese side gave a very good account of themselves and ensured Mikel Arteta’s men did not return to London with a win.

The refereeing for the game was mostly satisfactory, but Reis did not consider it that way and complained after the fixture.

He said via Sport Witness:

“I was totally grabbed by Zinchenko and I don’t know how VAR didn’t say anything.

“In all set pieces they were holding. We spoke with the referee, but in the 2nd half it was the same and nothing was done. I don’t know what went through his head, but I hope that in the second leg that will change.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sporting had a good game and proved we need more to beat teams in Europe.

Fortunately, the first leg was in Lisbon and we will have a good chance to correct our wrongs in the reverse fixture.

However, if we make the sloppy mistakes we made in that game, we will struggle to earn the win we need to reach the next round of the competition.

