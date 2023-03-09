Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Sporting v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for EL clash

Arsenal are set to continue their bid to win this season’s Europa League trophy this evening with their trip to Portugal to take on Sporting, but will do so with a depleted squad.

The Gunners have a few injuries to deal with, with Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard our latest casualties, while Kieran Tierney is also absent with illness.

Gabriel Jesus has not long returned to train with the squad, but would be a shock inclusion today considering his stage of recovery. It shouldn’t be too long before he is made available however, but the same cannot be said for Mo Elneny, who remains a long-term absentee.

Emile Smith Rowe made his return to action on the weekend, and could well play a part, but having come on to replace Leandro, before later being taken off, he doesn’t appear ready to play the full 90 minutes.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner
Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Zinchenko
Jorginho Vieira Xhaka
Nelson Martinelli Saka

Losing both Nketiah and Trossard whilst Jesus remains on the sidelines is a conundrum we could have done without, but our team has shared out the goals this season and there is little we can do about it right now. It wouldn’t actually be the worst thing to drop out of the competition however, as we continue to stay in the hunt for the Premier League title, but with our team playing such great football, giving up the chance to win a trophy doesn’t seem likely with such an ambitious manager.

Do you think we should rotate more heavily for tonight’s clash?

GonnerP

————————————–

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Turner
    Tomiyas-Holdin-Gabriel-Kiower
    Jorginho-Vieira-Xhaka
    Nelson-Martinelli-anybody but Saka

    I Wish Saka got a break, he should not be in the squad at all.

    Reply

  2. “It wouldn’t actually be the worst thing to drop out of the competition however, as we continue to stay in the hunt for the Premier League title”

    Like seriously?

    Reply

  3. Turner
    White Holding Kiwior Tomiyasu
    Vieira Jorginho Xhaka
    Nelson Martinelli ESR

    My prefered lineup to give everyone playing mins. Cannot afford to rest Martinelli given our lack of available strikers.

    Reply

