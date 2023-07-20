Spotlight on all 15 Gunners at the Womens World Cup

15 Gunners in Australia / New Zealand by Dan Smith

Only two clubs will be represented at the 2023 FIFA World Cup more than Arsenal.

It would have been more if not for a spate of ACL injuries hadn’t robbed England of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson while the same issue prevents Miedema representing Holland.

That’s a massive blow to those nations but the Gunners are not exclusive to the issue.

Many big names will miss this show piece event with the same problem, so ACL injuries in female sport need to be investigated.

15 of our players have made the flight to Australia and New Zealand. Depending on when you read this the tournament may have already kicked off.

Groups A, B and D will see our own face each other.

Manager Jonas Eidevall will be working for the BBC this summer alongside legend Alex Scott.

If you never heard the Swede´s analysis before, he’s a very good talker and you learn a lot.

Here are the 15 Gunners at this World Cup

Frida Maanum (Group A – Norway)

Could be a tournament where she breaks out and announces herself to the world.

Has long had a huge reputation in Norway where she played for Lyn in a very age specific team.

In a season where so many high-profile Arsenal teammates have been sidelined, she’s stepped out of the shadows to be become a player who can be trusted.

Was nominated as one of the best players in the WSL last season, winning the Gunners supporters club player of the year.

Norway on paper is the best team in their group, but need to handle the atmosphere when they have the honour of kicking off the competition against the hosts in Auckland.

There’s pressure in their homeland for Riise to let off the handbrake and be less conservative.

In all three games Norway should expect most of the possession and the more positive, the more they play to our midfielder’s strengths.

Lia Walti and Noelle Mariz (Group A- Switzerland)

Due to personal reasons Walti asked for time away from the sport in April stressing that she was physically and mentally exhausted and it had been a challenge to maintain her focus.

As captain of her nation the scrutiny will be on her if Switzerland fail to get out of this group.

Right back Mariz is seen as a big game player, she lost her place in our starting lineup but ended the season in form.

Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord (Group B – Australia)

Both girls are about to have an experience of a lifetime with Australia cohosts, meaning this is as popular as female football has been in the country, with the Matilda’s considered dark horses due to being at home.

While Sam Kerr is rightfully the poster girl of this World Cup, Catley and Foord are not far behind.

Catley is the team’s vice captain while Foord will either partner Kerr or start out wide.

Watch out for Catley on set pieces.

Katie McCabe (Group B -Ireland)

Her nation’s youngest ever skipper and the first captain to lead their women to their first ever major tournament, McCabe is already a cult hero back home thanks to her leadership and bravery.

It’s characteristics she displays every week for Arsenal.

Win lose or draw; you sense she will only add to her reputation by the heart and desire she will display.

She’s very much aware her team are underdogs, especially on the opening night against the hosts, yet you sense she won’t be intimidated.

D’Angelo and Lacasse (Group B – Canada)

Sabrina D´Angelo is second choice keeper for club and country.

Gooners first chance to watch Cloe Lacasse who scored an incredible 100 goals in 129 games for Benfica.

On paper they are better than Nigeria and Ireland but a pay and equality dispute with their federation and a lack of friendlies have some feeling Canada could be vulnerable to a bloody nose



Lotte Wubben-Moy and Alessa Russo (England – Group D)

Both won the European Championships with England a year ago.

Russo (just signed from Man United) got 4 goals in that tournament including that famous back heel against Sweden in the semi-Finals.

Katherine Kuhl – (Denmark – Group D)

Denmark built their qualification campaign on an organised defence and midfield would rather let the opposition press them.

That’s why some of the Danish public feel they are too conservative to get the best out of Kuhl who clearly has exceptional ability if you give her that creative license.

Could be a breakout tournament for her if tactics are positive.

They should be against China and Haiti

Victoria Pelova (Holland – Group E)

It’s viewed that Holland are coming out of a transitional period after the golden generation under Sarina Wiegman.

Andries Jonker has put a lot of emphasis on fitness and you might not find a team in better condition than the Dutch.

That’s where Pelova is crucial to the Dutch, while not guaranteed to start, she is seen as one of the youngsters who offers energy to the team.

Jonker likes to tinker and has trusted Pelova in various positions, including as a full back.

Whether he would be brave enough to that against the US is another question.

Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig and Amanda Ilestetd (Sweden – Group)

The Gunners are most represented by Sweden, ranked the third best team in the world.

One of 7 nations to have played in every World Cup, Sweden no longer want to be the bridesmaids. No team has played as many World Cup fixtures as possible without lifting the trophy.

They probably would have wished Hurtig and Ilestetd hadn’t suffered serious injuries in the second half of our season. That means both might not start.

Blackstenius is expected to partner Fridolina Rolfo, one of the best in the world.

On behalf of everyone at JustArsenal, good luck to our 15 Gunners out in Australia/ New Zealand ……

Come on England!

Dan

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….