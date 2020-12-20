‘Sprint back please, you’ve got a job to defensively,’ pundit slams Arsenal’s defence

Graeme Souness has slammed Arsenal for their defending in their 2-1 loss to Everton.

The Gunners went into the game after losing seven of their opening 13 league games and they needed a win to boost their confidence.

They managed to draw 1-1 against Southampton before the Everton match, a result that seems to suggest that they are getting back to form.

However, this loss is another setback, but the way Arsenal went about trying to prevent another defeat didn’t impress Souness.

He slammed Willian for not doing enough to prevent Everton from crossing the ball that led to their first goal.

He also said that Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nicolas Pepe were passive as the Toffees attempted to score and that is not how the top teams defend.

‘Sprint back please, you’ve got a job to defensively,’ said Souness via Mail Sport, and then said that instead of closing down the cross, Willian simply thought ‘I’ll just jog towards him.’

‘Then at the back post [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles and Pepe are not doing their job. You ask your players to defend with their lives, and this tells you that Arsenal are in trouble defensively and will continue to be.

‘It’s so avoidable, top teams don’t concede goals like that.’

Wilian has particularly looked like a poor signing and it is baffling that Mikel Arteta still starts the former Chelsea man.