Spurs are the perfect opposition we could play at this moment in time

The Gunners will head into the North London Derby on the back of three very disappointing results in just eight days. Remarkably, these winless matches span three different competitions. As a result, Arsenal have almost certainly dashed their hopes of securing silverware this season, with their EFL Cup ambitions now hanging by a thread. The thought of falling short yet again has fuelled growing discontent among the fan base, which in turn has increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta to deliver tangible success. You can imagine that this discontent will only intensify if Arsenal fail to secure a win against Spurs. Many Gooners are already bracing themselves for the worst, but I believe Tottenham are the ideal opposition for us to bounce back and snap out of this slump.

From my perspective, there are a couple of reasons for this cautious optimism, the most obvious being that it’s a North London Derby. They say form goes out the window in derby games, and I fully expect the Gunners to be fired up for this encounter, especially at home. While I trust the players to rise to the occasion, my optimism isn’t just rooted in the rivalry. Our recent struggles—particularly in the last two games—came against teams employing very deep defensive blocks. Despite amassing an XG of over three in both matches, we failed to break them down effectively. Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side, however, are not likely to defend as doggedly as Newcastle or even Manchester United did against us.

Since taking over our rivals, Postecoglou has earned both high praise and harsh criticism for his unwavering commitment to his attacking philosophy. This high-tempo, high-octane style of play has brought him notable victories as well as damning defeats. The major downside of such a system is its inconsistency, particularly when injuries and squad limitations come into play. Despite being hampered by defensive injuries for much of the campaign, Tottenham have persisted with their approach. When they visit the Emirates on Wednesday night, it’s almost certain they’ll stick to their principles.

This presents a perfect opportunity for us to exploit the often absurd amount of space they leave behind when attacking. It promises to be a chaotic game, and as we saw in our recent away match against Palace, we thrive in those kinds of situations. To capitalise on this, however, we must drastically improve our finishing from the last two games. Havertz will almost certainly start in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus, and we can only hope he finds his shooting boots for this fixture. It’s not just down to him, though—the entire team must step up if we are to secure a league double over Tottenham.

What are your thoughts on this crucial encounter?

BENJAMIN KENNETH