According to the Independent, Arsenal may be falling behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar.

The report adds that Jose Mourinho’s side are considering a January loan move for the Frenchman, the Independent claim that the loan fee would be €6m (£5m) and the permanent option would stand at €60m (£51m).

Lemar has struggled to prove his £52.7m price-tag since joining the La Liga side in the summer of 2018.

The winger has made 21 appearances across all competitions this season, but he’s failed to register a single goal or assist in these outings.

Whilst he undoubtedly has the potential to improve at 24 years old, should the Gunners be eyeing a move for a player that’s experiencing such struggles in form?

Lemar has only started one of his six Champions League appearances this term which appears to suggest that Diego Simeone is unconvinced about the ace being used in big games.

Perhaps a change of scenery could reignite the ability that Lemar displayed at Monaco before his marquee move to Atleti.

The ace has to improve massively in the second-half of the season if he’s to make a serious case to be a part of France’s European Champions squad this summer.

Is it possible that we’re dodging a bullet by leaving our rivals to lead the chase for Lemar?