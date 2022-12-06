Spurs continue to be an obstacle to Arsenal in the race for Ecuadorian star

Tottenham and Arsenal have taken the North London Derby to the transfer market where they want to sign the same player.

Both clubs are fierce rivals and share that when they face each other on the field in any competition, that could become the case in the next two transfer windows.

A report on The Sun reveals they both like Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie and want to add the youngster to their squad.

They have been watching him before the World Cup and were impressed with his performance at the competition in Qatar.

It could help the Bayer Leverkusen man get a dream move to another club and Arsenal wants to be his next home.

However, Spurs also believe he will thrive in the Premier League and are pushing to win the race and add him to their squad as soon as they can.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the top club in England now and Spurs are struggling to even stay inside the top four in this campaign, which makes us one of the best sides to join.

It could sway his transfer decision in our favour, especially because Mikel Arteta gives chances to youngsters who show they will do well in his team.

