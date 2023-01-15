Spurs fan hits Ramsdale to cause on-field chaos

A Tottenham fan reportedly kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the Gunners beat Spurs 2-0 in the Premier League today.

Ramsdale was in inspiring form in the second half as Spurs searched for a way back in the game and his fine performance did not go down well with some of the Spurs supporters.

The Daily Mail reveals after the game, the England international went to get his water bottle and was kicked by a Lilywhites’ supporter, which caused some chaos on the field.

More information is yet to emerge on the supporter and if the individual was caught after the act.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know it’s a derby and emotions are high, but how did the stewards allow a fan to get close to the pitch to attack Ramsdale?

That will be the big question and whoever was charged with securing that area of the field must answer questions about this breach.

However, it will not take from us the sweet smell of victory we have just enjoyed away from home as we continue to march towards winning a league title.

Our travelling fans have been given something to smile about and now we must prepare to avenge our loss at Manchester United in the first half of the season.