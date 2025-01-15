Spurs gets a huge injury boost ahead of the Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur have received a significant injury boost ahead of tonight’s clash against Arsenal, as Richarlison returns to the squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian forward, who is considered one of Spurs’ most important players, has been out for several weeks due to fitness issues but is now ready to make his comeback.

Richarlison’s absence has been a major blow for Tottenham, who have also been dealing with injuries to other key players. These setbacks have left their squad weakened at times, making his return all the more crucial. The Lilywhites, however, have managed to secure some impressive results in recent weeks. Among these was a hard-fought victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, a testament to their resilience.

Spurs have shown signs of improvement in recent matches, and the addition of Richarlison will undoubtedly bolster their chances against Arsenal.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his delight at having Richarlison back in contention for such a crucial fixture. Speaking to the club’s official website, Postecoglou said:

“It’s just good to get Richy back, he’s had an unfortunate season for us, but last season when he played, and even the little bit he played this season when he injured his hamstring, he fights and scraps for everything, and he’s got quality as well.

“Just having an extra attacking player, with him and Mikey (Moore) available now makes such a difference in what we can do during games, between games, in terms of the way we play.”

While Tottenham will be buoyed by Richarlison’s return, Arsenal must approach the game as though they are facing Spurs at full strength. Matches of this magnitude are often decided by fine margins, and the Gunners cannot afford to underestimate any opponent, regardless of recent injuries.

The North London derby remains one of the most fiercely contested fixtures in football, and both sides will need their best performances to secure a result in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.