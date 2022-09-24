Spurs left to sweat over their captain ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur have worries over Hugo Lloris’s availability ahead of the North London Derby clash with Arsenal next weekend after he was sent back from the France squad.

The Gunners are expected to welcome a host of players back to fitness after having a number of absentees for their latest victory over Brentford, but it looks like our rivals may have a big issue to deal with.

Lloris is not only their club captain, but is one player who they have very limited cover for. Fraser Forster is their current number two in goal, but he hasn’t featured since being dropped from the Southampton first-team after a 3-0 defeat back in May, and would be a vast downgrade from the Frenchman.

The way our team has been playing this season, Lloris would certainly have had his work cut-out regardless, and losing him could well see them open the door for a real hammering.

I can’t feel sorry for our rivals, as they are overdue a big loss, and I would love for it to be us to hand it to them. Antonio Conte may have to give even more focus on his back line and play even more negatively, but giving up possession to this team we have built at Arsenal is a big risk.

Does anyone believe that Conte would keep his same tactics even if he is forced to make a goalkeeping change?

Patrick

