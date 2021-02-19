Spurs linked with £26 Million move for Arsenal striker

Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal this summer.

The Frenchman is set to enter into the final 12 months of his playing contract at the end of the season, and an exit from the club has been mooted in previous windows.

It is likely that he will in fact be leaving the club come the summer, unless Arsenal and the player agree to agree a new deal, but I can’t help but believe that his time as a Gunner will be coming to an end.

TodoFichajes states that we will demand a €30 Million (£26 Million) fee for his signature, and that two serious suitors have already emerged with an interest.

Juventus are one of those names, with the Italian giants strongly believed to be on the lookout for another striker, but the other is our noisy neighbours in Tottenham.

Transfers between the two clubs are not really a thing. Two players have made the move directly between the clubs in the Premier League era in William Gallas and Sol Campbell, with both leaving their clubs on a free transfer, but this move would have to be agreed between the two rivals.

While I don’t believe that Arsenal would be keen on selling to Tottenham, our financial situation could well see us accept their offer should they be the highest bidder.

While Spurs are a rival when it comes to challenging for the top four Champions League places, they aren’t a club who are likely to mount any serious challenge for the Premier League title, and their glory years have been one which is laughable when compared to ours.

Our rebuild is about returning to our glory days however, building back into a team worthy of winning the PL once again, and if selling Lacazette for the most money to our noisy neighbours is part of that, I’m all for it.

Would Arsenal fans care if Lacazette was allowed to join Spurs?

Patrick