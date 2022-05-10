Spurs, Newcastle or Everton? Where will Arsenal seal Top Four?

No one thought Arsenal could reach this point considering how they started the season and also losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona. But somehow, Mikel Arteta has brought out the best from his players, and they might play in their first UCL for 5 years.

There is still a lot to play for though as Arsenal are not the only ones looking to finish in the top four. They still have 3 games left and those games will not be easy for The Gunners.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton.

Knowing Arsenal, It will not be a surprise if Arsenal lose all these games and find themselves in the Europa League. This will be even harder to swallow than the Emery’s top 4 bottling…

My worries

Tottenham

Conte has his team geared up and ready to take a place in the top four. Tottenham recently faced Liverpool and made them drop crucial points which they needed for the title race, a feat that even the most in-form Arsenal couldn’t achieve this season. Liverpool’s great form currently couldn’t stop Tottenham from going home with a point.

Arsenal and Tottenham face off on Thursday, and there is a big chance that Arsenal could be defeated in that game. This is not being negative, the Lane has not been a comfortable place for Arsenal in recent years.

No feeling will be better than winning top 4 at spurs. It will be close up there – like winning the league at the Lane.

If Arsenal can defeat Tottenham, then they will cement their place in the top four. But considering that Tottenham could hold their own against Liverpool, who were favourites to win the league, it goes without saying they are most likely to take all 3 points against Arsenal come Thursday. If Spurs manage a win against us, then there will likely be a swing in momentum.

Newcastle

Newcastle are no longer the club they were at the start of the season and are well above the relegation zone.

Just because Newcastle are not facing relegation, does not mean this will be an easy match for Mikel, but the spanking at the hands of Man City gives us hope we can nick this one.

Everton

Frank Lampard’s men are not out of the muddy waters just yet. Wins over Chelsea and Leicester has done enough to get them above the relegation zone, but not enough to keep them out of it permanently.

If this race gets down to the last day with Arsenal hanging on a single point and Everton fighting for survival, then we are in for big trouble, a scanerio spurs will want going into the last game knowing they will be playing against Norwich

In summary Arsenal’s most important game of the remaining season is the game at Spurs. This game has everything in it to be a season changer, even a point at the Lane is a superb result going into the last 2 games

Come on young guns we have another Cup Final in the road to the champions league. There is no better motivation than having the opportunity to cement it at the Lane.

This is not the time for talk of Arteta (or any player) in or out. Come Thursday we are all gearing for everyone representing Arsenal to be encouraged to the hilt. The boys will need us.

I can’t imagine the celebrations!

Gun down