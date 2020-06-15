Spurs ready to hijack Arsenal move for Ligue 1 star

Tottenham Hotspurs are ready to make their move to sign PSG defender Thiago Silva this summer, with Arsenal and Everton also keen.

The Brazilian defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, having agreed to extend his deal temporarily to complete the final stages of the Champions League this summer.

A host of clubs are believed to be lining up for his signature, despite the fact he will be 36 years-old come September, with Arsenal previously being the biggest named side listed as a potential suitor.

We may now have some competition from our North London rivals, with SunSport stating that Jose Mourinho is keen to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The reporter claims that his wage may well be the stumbling block ahead of a move, but with no transfer fee to be paid, clubs may well be able to offset that against his potential wage demands.

Arsenal are expected to offload a few defenders in the coming window, with Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis all linked with potential moves. David Luiz is also yet to extend his contract with the club, having joined on a one-year deal last summer, but a deal is expected to be arranged in the coming months.

We will of course be welcoming William Saliba back from his loan deal in St Etienne, where he has emerged a serious talent, and will likely be looking to hold down a first-team role next term despite his young age.

Would Silva be a good addition to our squad?

Patrick