Spurs scrape the win over Arsenal to close out the Mind Series

Tottenham have clinched a 1-0 win over Arsenal as the Mind Series comes to an end.

Today’s result means that both Chelsea and Spurs end the Series with a win and a draw, while the Blues will likely be hailed as winners for scoring once more than the Whites.

It doesn’t bode well ahead of the new campaign to have lost to both of our rivals, but we shouldn’t read too much into these results, especially with many of our players having been rotated throughout the series.

We started the match badly, but not before long we took a firm grip on things in the first-half, but despite a number of chances, were unable to break the deadlock.

Ben White was most impressive at the back, and it is no surprise that our rivals eventually broke the deadlock after he had left the field.

After the half-time break, Spurs were very-much on top, but it took until around the 80 minute mark for them to finally get the ball in the back of the net. Japhet Tanganga held off our defenders before picking out Heung Min Son, who quickly shifted the ball onto his left before placing his effort beyond his former team-mate at Bayer Leverkusen Bernd Leno.

We definitely need to improve ahead of the Premier League season, as the team we took on today was far from full-strength, but we didn’t have enough about us to claim the victory, and in fact, should maybe have lost by more.

Patrick