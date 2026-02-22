Spurs star admits that Arsenal were the better team

Micky van de Ven conceded that Arsenal were the superior side as the Gunners secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the league this evening. Spurs had approached the match with optimism, hoping their manager’s tactical preparation would enable them to claim a positive result. However, Arsenal’s overall quality and consistency this season ultimately proved decisive.

Although the Gunners had experienced a dip in form prior to this fixture, their broader campaign has been impressive. Consecutive underwhelming results had offered Tottenham encouragement, raising the possibility that they could capitalise. Spurs competed with determination, particularly during the first half, yet the gap in class became increasingly evident as the contest progressed.

Arsenal Assert Their Authority

At 1-1 in the opening period, the match appeared finely balanced. However, Arsenal struck shortly after the restart, a moment that significantly altered the momentum. From that point, Tottenham found it increasingly difficult to contain their opponents’ attacking threat.

The disparity between the two sides is reflected in the league standings. Arsenal have produced one of their strongest seasons in recent years and are firmly focused on their ambition of lifting the title. By contrast, Tottenham have struggled for consistency, and their shortcomings were exposed in this encounter.

Van de Ven’s Honest Assessment

Following the match, van de Ven offered a frank evaluation of the outcome. He said via Premier League Productions:

“I think Arsenal was the better team overall. We were still in the game in the first half at 1,1 but two minutes into the second half they scored and after that it was difficult. Today they were the better team and created way more than us.”

Van de Ven’s remarks acknowledge Arsenal’s superiority on the night and highlight the challenge Spurs face in closing the gap between the two sides.