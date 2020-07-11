Spurs star explains why derby clash ‘it is not a normal game’

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has given his thoughts on the highly anticipated derby clash with Arsenal tomorrow.

The two clubs will go toe-to-to in the battle of North London at their new stadium, and while there is much at stake for fans as far as the rivalry is concerned, the result will also have huge ramifications on both side’s European hopes.

Arsenal have climbed to within one point of the current Europa League places, with a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League also, while our noisy neighbours sit just one point behind us in the division.

Regardless of the importance of the three points, the impetus for talk has so far surrounded the derby match-up itself, with the North London Derby having been a focal point in many campaigns previously.

Aurier has now added to the build-up with his two cents on the added pressure due to the rivalry.

“You don’t just play a derby – it is not a normal game. There’s a different flavour about it,” Aurier told the official Tottenham Hotspur matchday programme ahead of the Arsenal fixture.

“You don’t just want to play this derby to be a part of it. You play to win. Maybe you don’t play the best, maybe you don’t have a lot of the ball but you don’t care because when you win this game, it doesn’t matter how you play. We just want to win.

“This game is different. You need to put more pressure on yourself and more aggressiveness in the game itself because there is a different feeling about it.”

Will the loser of this year’s derby have to give up hopes of European football next season? What makes the North London Derby such a passionate affair?

Patrick