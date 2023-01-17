Spurs star issues another apology to Martinelli

Tottenham attacker Richarlison has continued to issue apologies to Gabriel Martinelli after snubbing the Arsenal man’s handshake during the feisty North London derby at the weekend.

Richarlison did not start the game and the Arsenal man did. At some point in the fixture, Martinelli went to take a set piece and Richarlison was warming up close to the area.

The Gunners attacker extended a hand for his compatriot to shake, but the Spurs man did not accept and the game went on, with cameras later showing the incident.

He apologised after the game and has now tendered a new apology.

The Spurs man posted an image on Instagram of them wearing a shirt together called a t-shirt of union and an inscription on it reads:

‘T-shirt of union. If you fight, you must wear it. Apologize. Hug it out. Say “I love you”.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Richarlison acted in the heat of the moment, even though he seems to be one of the most controversial players around.

Martinelli is a good boy and it is up to him whether he should forgive his fellow countryman, some players get too emotional in matches.

We need to focus on preparing for our next game after beating Spurs and we need no distractions.

