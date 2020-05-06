Spurs supposedly block Arsenal from strengthening key area

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer, but he is supposedly ‘on his way’ to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The Brazilian has been a loyal servant to Chelsea over the past years, having being sniped from under the noses of Tottenham in 2013, and is now said to be ready to make that move seven years later.

Richard Keys is a former pundit for Sky, who got caught up in the Andy Gray saga which both saw them lose their positions amidst sexism claims.

The pair now have their own show called ‘The Keys & Gray Show’ which airs on BeinSports but is widely available on YouTube, and on this show Keys has claimed that Willian is already in line for a move to Tottenham this summer.

“He’s another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham,” he told the K&G Show.

This will be a top coup for our rivals if true, especially in the current climate where finances are expected to be stringent.

Arsenal are believed to be amongst a number of clubs who are suffering heavily with the loss of incomes of late, and this could have a serious knock-on effect on the upcoming transfer window, where players may well have to be sold in order to raise transfer funds.

While some fans have reservations about Willian, as much as I have seen of the Brazilian over the years tells me he would be a great addition to our side.

I would personally return him to playing through the middle, a role he has been used sparingly for Chelsea in recent seasons, but he could easily slot in to be come our main outlet in attack.

Willian could fill the void left by Mesut Ozil’s lack of consistency, while providing competition for the role for the coming seasons, although there is hope that Emile Smith-Rowe will be given a chance to stake a claim for the role in the long-term also.

I’m not convinced that Mesut Ozil still has the desire to return to his best for Arsenal, and Willian would bring an exciting change to our side, and I struggle to believe there will be a better value signing this summer.

Does Mourinho hold the key to the Brazilian’s future? Am I alone in rating Willian as a top playmaker?

Patrick