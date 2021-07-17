Spurs tipped to hand Arsenal transfer boost by triggering midfielder’s release clause

Tottenham are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, which could well see the Italian’s need for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka increase.

The Swiss midfielder has been strongly linked with the switch to the Giallorossi this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho claimed to be keen on acquiring his services.

Xhaka was already the subject of supposed interest from the Serie A side prior to Euro 2020, and his performances in the competition will certainly not have put anyone off, with him being a standout performer in helping his side reach the quarter-finals.

His move doesn’t appear to have been progressing of late however, but Tottenham could well be set to push things forward. They are claimed to be considering a move for Pellegrini, with a La Gazzetta(via SportWitness) claiming our North London rivals could well trigger his 30 Million Euros release clause.

Not only will this give Mourinho’s side a cash boost, but Pellegrini’s departure will leave them lighter in midfield, increasing the need for a player in the ilk of Xhaka.

I don’t imagine Tottenham will get any thanks from us should they help us to get the asking price met for Granit, but we will certainly appreciate the boost to our finances as we look to bolster our playing squad ahead of the new campaign, and with any luck, we will be able to persuaded Manuel Locatelli to join us with the extra finances available.

Patrick