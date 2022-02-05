Spurs vs Arsenal: Pundit discusses who will finish higher in the league

Gabby Agbonlahor predicts Tottenham will finish above Arsenal on the Premier League table this season because of their January spending spree.

Spurs and Arsenal are two of the clubs battling for a spot inside the Premier League’s top four.

It looked like both clubs would struggle to land players in the winter transfer window, but Spurs eventually signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

Arsenal signed no one despite losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day.

Former Villa ace, Agbonlahor believes because Spurs added new players to their squad, they have an advantage over the Gunners.

He tells Football Insider: “At least Spurs have brought in some players. Arsenal have let so many players go and not brought in anybody. Spurs have let players go but brought some in.

“Spurs have had a better window than Arsenal and I’d back Spurs to finish ahead of Arsenal now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because of how fierce the competition for European places is this season, it made more sense that we strengthened our squad.

However, it doesn’t mean those who did will automatically have a better second half to this campaign.

Our current group has done well for much of this season and our long winter break should give us an advantage over other clubs when football returns.

Hopefully, Mikel Arteta will get the best from them, and it would be enough.